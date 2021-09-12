The Livermore Public Library will host an acrylic pouring craft activity for teens at 4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave.
Acrylic pouring is a technique in which acrylic paints are mixed in a liquid medium and poured onto a canvas or other surface.
The painting will take place, weather permitting, on the sundial patio near the library’s Youth Room. The activity is free and the library will provide instructions, canvas, paint, and other supplies.
To register, call 925-373-5505 or check in at the information desk at any Livermore library location.
For more information, contact Caitlyn Lung at 925-373-5576 or go to the Teen Space page at www.cityoflivermore.net/citygov/lib/teens/default.htm.