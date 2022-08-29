Rabbit Rescue Bunny Easter Unsplash.jpg

The president of a Livermore-based rabbit rescue group says rabbits are coming in at an alarming rate, and the group needs help.

"We have never seen anything like this," said Joan Wegner, president of East Bay Rabbit Rescue. "Our adoptions aren't making a dent. For every rabbit adopted, there are three taking their place. In the decade that we have been rescuing bunnies, we have never felt so helpless."