The president of a Livermore-based rabbit rescue group says rabbits are coming in at an alarming rate, and the group needs help.
"We have never seen anything like this," said Joan Wegner, president of East Bay Rabbit Rescue. "Our adoptions aren't making a dent. For every rabbit adopted, there are three taking their place. In the decade that we have been rescuing bunnies, we have never felt so helpless."
Wegner said in a typical year, the group finds homes for about 200 rabbits, but interest has suddenly waned.
"Through May, we adopted out 100 rabbits, and now we are at a crawl," Wegner said. "Instead of emails from potential adopters, we are getting email after email from people who want to surrender their pets or need placement for a stray they rescued running loose in their neighborhood.”
According to Wegner, calls to help capture strays are also increasing.
“(Many people” think their best option is to set their rabbit free, not realizing rabbits cannot survive in the wild,” she said. “Rabbits are being hit by cars, starving, and falling victim to predators. We've seen an uptick of stray rabbits arriving at shelters with health issues and injuries.”
She noted that it's illegal to set any pet free.
“Yet people are moving on, both figuratively and literally," Wegner said.
Surrenders seem to be due to the rising costs of living, a veterinarian-care crisis with fewer vets and shorter hours, a housing shortage that lets landlords be more selective about allowing pets, and evictions. People are also not getting their pet rabbits neutered.
"These are bunnies from Craigslist, backyard breeders, flea markets and county fairs," Wegner said. "Breeders mislead the public by saying that rabbits are easy and cuddly pets,” she added. “Rabbits are complex, delightful, fragile, joyful, and as much work, expense, and commitment as a dog or a cat."
Wegner added that neutered rabbits are easier to litter-box train than a cat, while unfixed rabbits typically will not use a litter box. In spite of this, fewer than 5% of surrendered rabbits have been neutered
"Unfortunately, low cost spay and neuter is hard to find, and vets charge several hundred dollars at a minimum for surgery,” she said. “Suddenly, their free or inexpensive bunny is unaffordable.”
She urged people who aren't sure they're ready for a commitment to foster a rabbit instead.
"With enough notice, our network of volunteers can assist with vacations and busy schedules, all while your family helps a rabbit in need until they find their forever home," Wegner said.