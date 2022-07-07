Livermore Receives State Grant to Assist With District's Homeless Students, Families

Livermore has received $581,000 through the state’s Family Homelessness Challenge Grant program to provide homeless students in the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) and their families with bridge housing and other support services.
Livermore was one of 10 communities across California to receive grants through the competitive program.
"I am thankful for this opportunity,” said Mayor Bob Woerner. “This project builds upon years of partnership between the city, the Livermore Housing Authority, and the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District to serve our low-income families. These partnerships … are essential to ensuring we provide our most vulnerable community members with the services and resources they need."
The program is expected to stabilize temporary housing for students and their families, while also providing the support they need to navigate the multi-year process of obtaining permanent housing.
“In order to access learning in a meaningful and successful way, students require their basic needs to be met,” said LVJUSD Student Services Director Darrel Avilla. “Stable and secure housing is one of those needs.”
By collaborating with the Livermore Housing Authority (LHA), the program will also have access to additional resources, such as the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program, according to LHA Executive Director D’Jon Paul Scott-Miller.
Livermore expects the funds, provided through the California Interagency Council on Homelessness, will be available this fall and the program to launch soon after.
