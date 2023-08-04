This year, Livermore Police visited 48 neighborhood events for National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Held on the first Tuesday in August, the event promotes neighborhood camaraderie and helps build partnerships with law enforcement agencies. City leaders and staff from the City of Livermore, Livermore-Pleasanton Fire, CHP Dubin, Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, East Bay Regional Park District Police, and LARPD also visited partners with Livermore Police.
(Photo courtesy of Livermore Police Department)