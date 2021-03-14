The Livermore Public Library is inviting the community to celebrate National Library Week, April 4-10, by playing Library Bingo.
Participants can download English or Spanish-language bingo cards beginning Monday, April 5, or pick up cards at the Civic Center Library.
Some of the bingo squares are reading related, others encourage connecting with the community, and still others focus on discovery, such as reading a banned book, visiting a local park, suggesting a book to a friend, checking out the night sky, or trying a new recipe.
Completed bingo cards can entered in a raffle by dropping them in the book return boxes outside the Civic Center, Rincon, or Springtown branch libraries. Players can also drop off their completed cards in person at the Civic Center library or take a picture of their completed cards and email it to lib@livermore.lib.ca.us. Completed bingo cards must be submitted by Friday, April 30. Four raffle winners will receive goodie bags.
Library Bingo is sponsored by the Friends of the Livermore Public Library. For more information, go to www.livermorelibrary.net or call 925-373-5505.