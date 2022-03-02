LIVERMORE — The city council this week decided not to place a sales tax initiative on the November ballot after receiving survey results that showed the community had “no appetite” for a half-cent hike.
The survey by Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates (FM3) — hired in September last year for $95,000 — polled 461 residents with a variety of questions. When asked if they would support a potential half-cent sales tax measure to invest in general city infrastructure and services, 51% said “no.”
“I’m going to jump straight to the punchline,” said Debbie Bell, Livermore Public Works management analyst. “Based on feedback that we received through the survey, staff does not recommend moving forward with any type of revenue measure."
Bell explained that asset management has been a council goal and priority since 2015. She detailed the effort put toward evaluating the needs of Livermore’s infrastructure — a process that included forming a citizen group to help steer priorities, improving technology and reducing funding needs by selling some city assets and adjusting procedures. The council learned last December that the cost to repair or replace assets such as traffic signals, public buildings, bridges, traffic signs and streetlights was estimated to be around $330 million for medium- to high-risk assets.
Public speakers weighed in to share their stance on a revenue-generating measure. Those who opposed cited tax burnout, along with concerns that shoppers will spend their dollars in neighboring cities instead. Others expressed concerns about the long-term cost of delaying maintenance and repairs.
“It’s not the time,” said speaker Donna Cabanne. “Residents are already struggling because of COVID-related issues to feed their families. They are cutting back wherever they can. We also know that gasoline will go up. It’s not your fault, but due to the unfortunate circumstances in Ukraine, prices on bread, potatoes, food and, most certainly, gasoline will increase in the coming months.”
Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Dawn Argula noted that well-maintained infrastructure “is the backbone of a healthy economy and is a key responsibility of government at the local, state and federal levels.”
“Every infrastructure asset — whether it’s a road, sidewalk, highway, bridge or park — is a result of public or private investment built for the purpose of supporting community economic health, and it is reasonable to expect that plans are sufficiently made for responsible maintenance and proper operation of that asset until its retirement or replacement,” Argula continued. “While this seems practical on the surface, many jurisdictions often do not take proper actions to protect these investments, oftentimes making this the first line item that is deferred when dealing with competing priorities and budget shortfalls. Failing infrastructure vastly increases costs and possible harm … And the Chamber is not opposed to this. However, we should consider this. Notice that attention is needed to address this important need.”
Councilmember Brittni Kiick spoke to the cost effectiveness of maintaining assets instead of waiting to repair once they’re broken.
“I don’t think anybody is just looking to increase taxes for fun, because every person that’s sitting on this council would also be paying those same higher sales taxes,” Kiick said. “So I understand the results of the survey, but I just want people to keep that in mind.”
Another public speaker, Alan Heckman, had different concerns. He called for a full release of the survey results, saying he was asked questions on housing and COVID-19 funds that weren’t captured in the results. He said that the city made public 12 questions and their answers, when the full survey contained 90 various questions.
“I ask that the council direct Mayor Bob Woerner to release the full detailed poll results from FM 3 research,” Heckman said. “The city paid these contractors $95,000 to do the survey. And in the interests of full transparency — in effect it was paid for by taxpayer dollars — means we all deserve to see the completed work by these contractors ... City council, ask why are they withholding the full survey results?”
Woerner later commented that the speaker must have been referring to another survey put out by the community group Save Livermore Downtown.
Woerner added that while the council and staff were committed to ensuring the city’s financial strength in order to provide essential services, the survey was just a test.
“And the answer is clearly no, there is no appetite for this,” he said. “A couple of other things I want to just mention is that this was a survey to the citizens, because the council does not impose the tax. This is a question of whether the citizens are sufficiently aware and concerned as to whether we’re going to pay for this and how. This is no imposition.”
The survey also gathered feedback on the community’s approval. When asked if voters were happy with the direction of the city, 57% said things are headed in the right direction, while 33% said things are headed on the wrong track.
When asked whether voters approved of city government, 56% said yes (16% strongly approved and 40% somewhat approved), and 34% disapproved (17% somewhat disapproved and 18% strongly disapproved). The remaining figures for both items were those who answered, “don’t know.”
While results collected from the National Citizen Survey (NCS) showed higher favorability in previous years – 80% approval in 2018 and 62% in 2020 – Richard Bernard, FM3 partner, said the current rate of approval was good considering COVID-19 and the economic climate.