The Rotary Club of Livermore, which last year awarded a total of $94,951 to 22 community organizations, is gearing up for its new batch of donations. In 2023, thanks to a bequest from the late Dr. Martin Plone, the foundation will have almost $200,000 to award to projects in the community that align with the RFL vision and mission. Local nonprofit organizations and schools are invited to apply for grants up to $50,000 by Jan. 20, 2023, with grants being awarded in April 2023.
“The foundation makes a lot of projects that need to be taken care of, possible,” said Rotary Club of Livermore member Nile Runge. “It makes them happen when they would not happen otherwise.”
Since its establishment by rotary members as a tax-exempt qualified charitable fund in 1987, the RFL has provided support to create opportunities for young people, promote community service and improve the quality of life for the benefit of all in the Livermore Valley.
Grant program recipients in 2022 include many well-known organizations and schools, who received between $500 and $5,000 to fund projects for students, the arts, those experiencing homelessness, veterans, the elderly and struggling families.
Mary Hekl is the CEO of Hively and said her organization utilized its $5,000 RFL grant to purchase diapers and wipes to distribute to low-income families who visit the Hively Dublin resource center.
“Diapers are so expensive,” Hekl said. “We work to try and find sale diapers, buy them in bulk, and distribute them to families who come into our center to shop for free clothes. Families on our childcare subsidy program receive them as well.”
The Hively resource center is located at 7066 Village Parkway in Dublin and stocked with donated clothes, housewares and food, all available free of charge in a shopping experience.
RFL granted another $5,000 to Kids Bike Lane for their Big Bike Build 2022. Co-chair Cathy Griggs said a total of $60,000 was spent on bikes, shipping and helmets for this year’s event, where 250 volunteers assembled 553 bikes.
“The bikes and helmets go to 19 charities we have partnered with throughout Alameda and Contra Costa counties,” Griggs said. “About 90 bikes were given to Livermore schools. Principals and caseworkers identified students who would benefit from having a bike and helmet. Bikes also go to nonprofits that serve foster kids, youth and family centers, police and fire departments. etc.”
Open Heart Kitchen also received $5,000 for its Hot Meals Program, which donates freshly prepared meals to anyone in need at the Robert Livermore Community Center. Development Director Denise Bridges said the money funded about 2,500 meals, which are prepared by staff, then delivered to the community center for distribution. Open Heart also has a senior meal program, and the street outreach program, which provides hot meals and breakfast to people experiencing homelessness.
“We work to provide nutritional meals, so everything is made fresh from scratch and evaluated by a registered dietician,” said Bridges. “We want to focus on providing food that will be given to our clients that are experiencing food insecurity so they can focus on other needs and use their budget for rent, for finding a way to cover medical bills and anything else they may be going through.”
Bridges noted the organization served over 2 million meals last year and appreciates the continued help and support of the local community.
Livermore’s Quest Science Center was another 2022 grant recipient and used their funds to sponsor seven science-related events at Stockman’s Park this year.
“We began creating monthly events there during the summer in 2021, and the rotary helped finance that, and in 2022, we wanted to do more,” said spokesperson Vaughn Draggoo. “The events are free and open to the public and consist of a science experience and events for elementary-age children and their parents.”
Quest partners – organizations like Lawrence Livermore Labs, Lawrence Hall of Science, East Bay Regional Parks District and Livermore Area Recreation and Parks District – present experiments and materials at the events to educate and inspire a new generation of scientists.
Since 1999, the foundation has awarded roughly $1.5 million in grants to the community. The additional funds donated by Plone will enable the RFL to continue and expand its support of local projects and services.
Plone passed away last year, leaving a substantial portion of his estate to the Rotarian Foundation of Livermore. He was a longtime Rotarian, served as club president and became a founding member of the RFL. He owned the Del Valle Pet Hospital, where he worked until he retired in September 2000. Plone remained an active member of the community as well as an active Rotarian throughout his life. He volunteered in several capacities including working with the California Attorney General’s Office to develop and review bills supporting victims’ rights. Plone believed in the power of the individual as a member of the community to make a positive difference in the lives of others. His bequest will benefit thousands of community members and the RFL is grateful for his part in the expanded Community Grant Program.
