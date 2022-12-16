LOGO - Rotary Foundation.png

The Rotary Club of Livermore, which last year awarded a total of $94,951 to 22 community organizations, is gearing up for its new batch of donations. In 2023, thanks to a bequest from the late Dr. Martin Plone, the foundation will have almost $200,000 to award to projects in the community that align with the RFL vision and mission. Local nonprofit organizations and schools are invited to apply for grants up to $50,000 by Jan. 20, 2023, with grants being awarded in April 2023.

“The foundation makes a lot of projects that need to be taken care of, possible,” said Rotary Club of Livermore member Nile Runge. “It makes them happen when they would not happen otherwise.”