The Rotary Club of Livermore Valley is urging residents to bring a shovel and help plant more than 60 trees at Livermore’s Marlin Pound Neighborhood Park, 2010 Bluebell Dr, on Saturday, March 12.
The Rotary Club is working with the city, which received an urban-forests grant from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Other partners in the project include the California Urban Forests Council, West Coast Arborists, Western Chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture, California Climate Investments, The Britton Fund, Invest from the Ground Up, and Taylor Guitars.
The planting will begin at 8 a.m., and city workers will pre-dig the holes. For more information or to register, visit livermorevalleyrotary.org. The first 60 people who show up for the planting will receive a free tee shirt.