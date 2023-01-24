Livermore resident and world traveler Frank Rainer will talk about his five-week journey to the Antarctic for a session of the Armchair Travelers at the Livermore Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Rainer and his wife, Sigrid, were among 67 passengers on a small expedition ship that sailed from Ushuaia, Argentina, to the Antarctic Peninsula, ultimately visiting research stations operated by Russia, Chile, Uruguay, and Argentina. The ship sailed along the northern coast of Antarctica, stopping at the British Antarctic islands of South Orkney and South Sandwich. It took another four days to reach Bouvet Island, which is described as the remotest uninhabited land mass in the world. Claimed by Norway, the island is a protected nature preserve with an unmanned weather station.