On Saturday evening, June 24, more than 175 people attended a dinner celebrating the second anniversary of Goodness Village in Livermore. Opened in June 2021, Goodness Village provides homes and support for 28 Tri-Valley residents who were formally unhoused for at least a year. The community is located on the property of Crosswinds Church in Livermore and adjacent to Los Positas Golf Course and Livermore Airport.
The dinner raised more than $165,000 in support of continuing operations. Local elected officials added to the entertainment and fund raising. Dublin Mayor Hernandez, Livermore Mayor Marchand and Pleasanton Vice Mayor Balch contributed home baked deserts which were auctioned off and raised $9600.
Planning is underway for an expansion of facilities. The first phase will consist of a new community center. Once completed, additional tiny home residences will be added to the Goodness Village campus. Funding has been secured for both projects.
Goodness Village is a locally organized and locally funded program. Some of the contributors include Workday Foundation, John Muir Healthcare, Stanford Healthcare, Kaiser Permanente, The Vinay Kruttiventi Foundation, Wente Vineyards, the cities of Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin, the Pleasanton American Legion, the Pleasanton Veterans of Foreign Wars, Congressman Eric Swalwell, Senator Steve Glazer, Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert, Robert and Marilyn Weiss and Joan Seppala.