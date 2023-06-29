LIV-GOODNESS VILLAGE.jpg

From left: Pleasanton Vice Mayor Jack Balch, Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez and Livermore Mayor John Marchand display home baked deserts which were auctioned during the recent Goodness Village anniversary celebration.

(Photo courtesy of Goodness Village)

On Saturday evening, June 24, more than 175 people attended a dinner celebrating the second anniversary of Goodness Village in Livermore. Opened in June 2021, Goodness Village provides homes and support for 28 Tri-Valley residents who were formally unhoused for at least a year. The community is located on the property of Crosswinds Church in Livermore and adjacent to Los Positas Golf Course and Livermore Airport.

The dinner raised more than $165,000 in support of continuing operations. Local elected officials added to the entertainment and fund raising. Dublin Mayor Hernandez, Livermore Mayor Marchand and Pleasanton Vice Mayor Balch contributed home baked deserts which were auctioned off and raised $9600.