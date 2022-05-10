The Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance (TVNPA) announced last week that it had awarded $25,000 in grants to seven nonprofit organizations in the first round of its 2022 quarterly grant program.
The alliance said it awarded grants to:
Mom Relaunch, a San Francisco-based program that provides scholarships for skills training and job readiness for women who are re-entering the workforce.
Contra Costa Clubhouses, for its Putnam Clubhouse mental health outreach program for young adults in Concord, California.
Agape Villages Foster Family Agency, which provides enrichment programs for foster children.
Shakespeare & Performing Arts Regional Company (SPARC), to hire two college-level apprentices for the 2022 Shakespeare in the Vineyard summer season at Darcie Kent Vineyards in Livermore.
Narika, a Fremont-based nonprofit that provides support services to survivors of domestic abuse of South Asian descent in the Tri-Valley area.
Eviction Defense Fund, which helps assure stable housing for low-income tenants in the Tri-Valley.
Paws in Need, a San Ramon-based animal welfare organization and its spay/neuter program.
TVNPA did not disclose how much each recipient received.
The alliance said 46 organizations applied for first-quarter funding, with the applications evaluated by a committee led by incoming board chairperson Marti Sutton.
“We were in awe of the caliber of grant applications we received,” said CEO Kathy Young. “While we were glad to support seven amazing organizations in this first cycle, the sheer number of applications indicates a tremendous number of organizations can benefit from immediate, unrestricted support.”
The organization is accepting applications for its next round of funding through May 31.
TVNPA said its program is set up on a matching-funds model, with current contributions matched 150% by the Community Health and Education Foundation and Marti and John Sutton.
For more information, visit tvnpa.org/tvnf.