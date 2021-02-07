“Without Water, Life Would Be Pretty Dry.” That’s the theme for the annual Livermore Water Awareness Poster Contest for elementary students sponsored by Livermore Municipal Water, California Water Service, and the Zone 7 Water Agency.
The contest is open to all third, fourth and fifth grade students who live in Livermore or are enrolled in Livermore schools. Posters can be made using any size paper and colored pencils, markers, paint, ink, fabric, or poster paint. Entries should be submitted by mail to the Livermore Water Resources Division, 101 W. Jack London Blvd., Livermore, or by email to nlcroak@cityoflivermore.net. Entries must be received by 3:30 p.m., on March 1. For more information go to Livermore Web - Contests (cityoflivermore.net).