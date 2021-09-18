Marcu Holunga, a member of Boy Scout Troop 900 in Livermore, has been awarded the rank of Eagle Scout.
Eagle is the highest rank in the Scouts BSA program and requires a Scout to earn at least 21 merit badges and complete a community service project.
For his Eagle project, Holunga, a senior at Livermore’s Granada High School, worked with Jackson Avenue Elementary School to create a dozen wooden sandwich boards supporting implementation of Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports program, which promotes good behavior and school safety.
Holunga is the son of Dean and Virginia Holunga.