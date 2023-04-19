LIV-LEGOS FOR FOSTER KIDS.jpg

Jett Woodworth, 13, a student at Joe Michell School in Livermore, collected 95 new Lego sets as part of a donation drive he organized for the nonprofit organization called If Only You Knew, Inc., which serves youth in the foster care system.

(Photo courtesy of Kimberly Woodworth)

A Livermore teen has utilized his school project to spread the joy of his favorite toy, Legos, to local foster kids.

Jett Woodworth, 13, organized a Lego drive and collected 95 new Lego sets for donation to If Only You Knew, Inc. (IOYKI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to youth in foster care. Jett said he chose IOYKI because he has friends in foster care and wanted to do something to help them.