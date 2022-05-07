Livermore Poet Laureate Cynthia J. Patton will host a poetry reading and announce the winners of the city’s sixth-annual Poetry in a Test Tube contest, at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 21, at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave.
Poetry in a Test Tube is designed as a celebration of Livermore’s scientific heritage with four divisions: youth (kindergarten through fifth grade), middle school, high school, and adult. Contest winners will be invited to read their submissions during the free event.
Visit livermorelibrary.net for more information.