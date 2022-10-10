Halloween Fall Pumpkin Autumn Bekir Donmez Unsplash.jpg

Livermore will hold its first-ever “Trunk or Treat,” with city employees passing out Halloween candy from the trunks of decorated vehicles, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the Police Department parking lot at 1110 S. Livermore Ave.  Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Costumes are encouraged. 