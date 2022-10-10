Livermore will hold its first-ever “Trunk or Treat,” with city employees passing out Halloween candy from the trunks of decorated vehicles, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the Police Department parking lot at 1110 S. Livermore Ave. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Costumes are encouraged.
- By Nathan Canilao
The Foothill High School girls volleyball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 3-0 on Sept. 15. The Falcons improve to 15-2 while the Cowboys drop to 3-7.
