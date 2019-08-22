The Livermore Wine Trolley kicks off its Sip, Savor and Shop tour on Thursday. Trolley owners Brian and Ann Luke wanted come up with a tour that pairs premium wine and shopping. So they partnered with the San Francisco Premium Outlets in Livermore to make it happen. They plan to run the tours every Thursday as long as there is sufficient interest.
“We are excited to be launching this exciting new tour,” Brian Luke said.
The trolley will pick guests up at the outlets and take them on a trip through the Livermore Valley’s wine country. The tour stops for tastings at two wineries. Ofelia’s Kitchen also serves lunch as part of the trip. When guests return to the outlets, there’s a reception with snacks and refreshments along with deals from retailers.
The idea is to encourage visitors to spend money at the mall and visit local wineries. The first tour is scheduled to stop at Las Positas and Darcie Kent wineries. The lineup will change each week.
The idea to give tourists a taste of what the region has to offer, then drop them off to do their shopping. Not many places have trolley ride through wine country. And shopping after the tastings can’t be bad for business.
Shoppers have more than 180 stores to choose from at the state's largest outdoor outlet mall. Outlets in Livermore include retailers such as Burberry, Prada, Gucci, Versace, Tory Burch, Coach, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Longchamp, Stance, Timbuk2 and Kate Spade New York. It also includes 46 shoe stores.
The mall is located off of exit 48 for El Charro/Fallon Road on Interstate 580.
The trolley has room for 20 people. Tours start at 10:15 a.m. and return to the outlets at 2:15 p.m.
Tickets cost $115.99. They’re available online at tinyurl.com/yyqfs8du or by calling (925) 989-0421.