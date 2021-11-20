Boy Scout Troop 999 will launch its annual Christmas tree sales in the Granada Bowl parking lot at 1620 Railroad Ave., Livermore, on Friday, Nov. 26.
The troop will offer both Douglas and noble fir trees, and the lot will be open Monday through Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., while trees last. The Scouts are also offering early shoppers an opportunity to pick out a tree, from 5 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
The annual Christmas tree lot is the troop’s primary fundraising event for the year, with the revenues going to help pay for Scout camps, camping equipment and Scouting activities.