The Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce (LVCC) is featuring Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert as the keynote speaker at a luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Purple Orchid Resort and Spa.
This is the first time Haubert has been featured at an LVCC luncheon event since being elected to the office of county supervisor in 2020.
“We are honored to welcome David Haubert to take the stage as county supervisor at this marquis event,” said Dawn Argula LVCC CEO and president. “The county’s role in a strong economy is an especially timely theme, as the Alameda County Board of Supervisors deliberate and act upon many key issues that affect the Livermore Valley now and for the long-term.”
These issues include the extension of sewer service from the City of Livermore to the south Livermore Valley wine and agricultural region on the November ballot; county policies addressing conditions to improve the economic viability of the last remaining vestiges of the agricultural economy in Alameda County; actions to strengthen energy generation and reliability within Alameda County; and supporting housing for all levels of income, with a focus on the workforce and the currently unhoused.
Haubert represents the first district, which includes the communities of Dublin, Fremont and Livermore, and is serving his first term on the board. He formerly served as mayor of the City of Dublin.
LVCC’s monthly Summer Series is set at various venues throughout the Livermore Valley wine region. For more information or reservations for the September luncheon, visit livermorechamber.org or call 925-447-1606.