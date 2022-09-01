David Haubert

 Photo courtesy of district1.acgov.org

The Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce (LVCC) is featuring Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert as the keynote speaker at a luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Purple Orchid Resort and Spa.

This is the first time Haubert has been featured at an LVCC luncheon event since being elected to the office of county supervisor in 2020.