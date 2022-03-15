Four Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) students are moving on to compete in the Alameda County Elementary and Middle School Spelling Bees at Dublin High School on Saturday, March 12, after placing first and second in the LVJUSD Elementary and Middle School Spelling Bee competitions.
“These students have truly impressed us with their spelling prowess,” said Superintendent Kelly Bowers. “We wish them the best of luck as they prepare to compete at the next level.”
After 13 rounds of intense competition in the elementary bee, Sunil Sajja, a fifth grader from Altamont Creek Elementary, triumphed over 29 other competitors and clinched the first-place honor by correctly spelling “chevalier.” Smith Elementary fifth grader Isabela Jerosin-Raja placed second, and Minh-ky Kawamura from Smith Elementary and Ankit Nagall from Jackson Avenue Elementary took third and fourth place respectively.
The middle school bee had spectators on the edge of their seats for 18 rounds of competition before Sheehan Krishna, an eighth grader from Joe Michell K-8, emerged victorious with the spelling of “rhetorical.” Mendenhall Middle eighth grader Isaac Yee placed second, and third and fourth place finishers included Arshia Mittal from Mendenhall Middle and Brayden Kreitzman from East Avenue Middle.
Competitors’ immediate families, along with district leaders and board members, attended the events in person at Granada High School on Feb. 16, and Junction Avenue K-8 on Feb. 23. Virtual webinars provided access to the excitement for additional supporters and spelling bee enthusiasts. Both competitions included judging panels composed of district staff and community members including Dawn Argula, CEO of the Livermore Chamber of Commerce; Carolyn Siegfried, executive director of the Pedrozzi Foundation; and Mary Sweeney, board member of SPARC.
"The purpose of the National Scripps Spelling Bee is to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts, and develop correct English usage that will help them all their lives," said Jason Krolikowski, director of secondary education. “We are extremely proud of all of our students who participated.”