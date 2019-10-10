The Livermore Valley Winegrowers Foundation and the Wente Foundation for Arts Education are pleased to announce that together they raised nearly $500,000 for under-served East Bay children at the 25th annual Livermore Valley Wine Auction on September 21.
The two host foundations will present checks to the following beneficiaries at a special check presentation event in January: Agape Villages, providing high-quality services for foster children; the Boys and Girls Club of Tracy for their summer program for under-served kids; Camp Phoenix, offering summer camp for low-income East Bay kids; Livermore Shakespeare’s “So Wise So Young” program for second graders throughout the Tri-Valley; and the Livermore Science and Society Center for mobile exhibits.
This event has raised more than $5 million over 25 years.