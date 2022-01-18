Five children’s charities received almost $200,000 from the Livermore Valley Winegrowers Foundation last month, proceeds from the 27th annual Livermore Valley Wine Auction held in September.
The foundation said checks totaling $195,575 were presented to the Shakespeare & Performing Regional Company (SPARC); the Child Abuse Listening, Interviewing, and Coordination Center (CALICO); the Exceptional Needs Network (ENN); the Quest Science Center; and the Reins in Motion Foundation during a program at the Wente Vineyards Tasting Lounge in Livermore.
The annual fundraising auction was also held at Wente Vineyards in Livermore.
SPARC received the largest amount, more than $85,000, for a new educational program for Tri-Valley seventh graders.
Brandi Addington, auction manager for the foundation, declined to say how much each of the other four charities received.