The Livermore Area Recreation and Park District (LARPD) Board of Directors held a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 5, to approve the activation of the Livermore Warming Center in partnership with Livermore-Based Nonprofit, One Nation Dream Makers, and Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert’s Office.

The Livermore Warming Center will provide a place for unhoused members of the Tri-Valley community to sleep and receive a meal during the winter months.