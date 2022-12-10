The Livermore Area Recreation and Park District (LARPD) Board of Directors held a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 5, to approve the activation of the Livermore Warming Center in partnership with Livermore-Based Nonprofit, One Nation Dream Makers, and Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert’s Office.
The Livermore Warming Center will provide a place for unhoused members of the Tri-Valley community to sleep and receive a meal during the winter months.
One Nation Dream Makers will operate the warming center from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, located at 522 S. L St. in Livermore, when overnight temperatures are forecasted at or below 45 degrees or a 20% chance or higher of rain. The warming center will open on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and will operate through April 30, 2023. The Livermore Warming Center is open to anyone and is expected to accommodate 15 to 20 people each evening on a first come, first-serve basis.
