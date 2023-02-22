Area nonprofits will provide high school students with a climate leadership opportunity this fall through Livermore’s first Youth Climate Summit.
The Quest Science Center and the Tri-Valley Air Quality Climate Alliance (TVAQCA) have partnered together to assemble the summit, and will soon reach out to local high school clubs in search of student leaders interested in joining the planning team.
The summit will include a mix of presentations and interactive sessions for students to act as leaders among their peers, mitigating anthropogenic climate change, with a focus on local issues such as drought resilience and water management.
“One of the issues that’s come out of the research on teaching climate science is that, unless students have actions that they can take to do something about it, they either get overwhelmed or they shut off because it’s so scary,” said TVAQCA Outreach Director Ann Brown. “We want to offer this summit as an antidote to that potential feeling of despair or apathy because it’s just too big a thing.”
Quest Director Rick Stulen described how the Association of Technology and Science Centers (ATSC), in which Quest participates, helped fuel the idea.
“This year, as we were attending (the annual conference), we got a lot of really good information on how there’s sort of a movement across the country to engage youth, particularly at the high school level, in becoming more aware of both the climate issues, what’s creating it, but also how to deal with the resilience and adaptation part of the climate change,” said Stulen.
The ATSC worked with New York based nonprofit The Wild Center to create a climate summit toolkit for institutions to use nationwide, which Stulen plans to take advantage of in Livermore.
“The toolkit contains resources to help youth plan a summit, involve local stakeholders, and organize to address local priorities,” according to the ATSC website. “The toolkit also includes sample agendas, budgets, and other planning tools to help youth customize an event in their local contexts.”
Brown also looked for guidance from the San Francisco based Bay Area Youth Climate Summit, which began annual summits in 2020.
One of the lessons learned from BAYCS, said Brown, was having “youth leadership up front and center. And I love their model of having seniors growing their leadership through the years.”
In addition to providing a channel for climate action, Brown envisions the summit as a chance for students to forge a connection with their local government and with each other. She recalled another project she ran at Granada High School that revealed a lack of interaction between clubs.
“What was kind of a wow was a lot of kids said, ‘This is the first time I’ve seen leaders from other clubs,’” she continued.
While Stulen said they hope to bring between 100 and 200 participants to the event, their expectations are tempered by the experiences of BAYCS, which attracted around 100 students pulling from as far south as Palo Alto and as far east as Brentwood.
Quest and TVAQCA hope to explore summit partnerships with local stakeholders, such as Las Positas College, the city of Livermore, and Lawrence Livermore National Lab, while it forms its student advisory committee and begins planning.