LIVERMORE — Asbury United Methodist Church has begun exploring the idea of using a portion of its property to house area homeless in tiny homes.

Still in its investigation and study stages, the development proposal envisions 16 tiny homes for permanent supportive housing on 2.5 of the church’s 10 acres of land at 4743 East Avenue. Each 250-square-foot house would supply a kitchenette complete with microwave, stove and half-sized refrigerator, as well as a bedroom, bathroom and heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.