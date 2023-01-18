LIVERMORE — Asbury United Methodist Church has begun exploring the idea of using a portion of its property to house area homeless in tiny homes.
Still in its investigation and study stages, the development proposal envisions 16 tiny homes for permanent supportive housing on 2.5 of the church’s 10 acres of land at 4743 East Avenue. Each 250-square-foot house would supply a kitchenette complete with microwave, stove and half-sized refrigerator, as well as a bedroom, bathroom and heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.
“We’re doing this because we have land, and we think it’s important to use it wisely and for the improvement of the community,” said Asbury United Senior Pastor Kathy La Point-Collup. “This will make a huge difference in 16 people’s lives.”
Applied Survey Research’s 2022 point-in-time count reported 275 unsheltered people in the Tri-Valley. Specifically in Livermore, there were 174 individuals who were observed as being unsheltered during the count.
The idea for the development originated with Hayward-based nonprofit Firm Foundation Community Housing, which approached the church with the idea.
“What essentially we do, overly simplified, is become a one-stop phone call for faith communities, private landowners and jurisdictions who want to build tiny home villages on their property, or other smaller permanent supportive housing projects,” said Firm Foundation Founder Jake Medcalf. “The data has shown that you’ve got to provide someone with a house first. Then we can deal with all the mental health crisis and health crisis and disabilities.”
Unlike transitional housing, the proposed permanent supportive housing at Asbury United would allow people to stay as long as they need to.
“Some people might live the rest of their lives there,” said La Point-Collup.
The permanence of the tiny home foundations will also play a key role, as that will make the project eligible for grant funding traditionally off limits to mobile homes, said Medcalf. Total costs per unit — including overhead costs, such as permit, connection and consulting fees — typically run between $175,000 and $225,000.
Although the church’s zoning allows for closer to 30 units, both Medcalf and La Point-Collup described 16 as what was most fitting for the church and surrounding community.
“(Asbury United) just felt like this is a better fit for the neighborhood,” said Medcalf. “This is a doable, manageable number for us for a project like this.”
Although the church has found broad support for the project in the community, some have also raised concerns about the planned development’s proximity to existing neighborhoods.
“While it is admirable to build housing for the homeless, one should ask themselves whether it is proper to build such a facility next to an established neighborhood and child care centers,” wrote resident Rion Causey in a letter to The Independent.
The church is also in discussion with Hayward-based community-service provider La Familia to act as its social services partner once the development opens.
“There’d always be someone on-site there to be working with the residents and to be there for dealing with any concerns or needs or issues,” said La Point-Collup.
While the church expects to assign one person to a house, parent-child pairs or couples would also be considered.
Gloria Gregory, CityServe co-founder, said, “I’m very appreciative of Asbury Methodist Church and their desire to be making a difference in the community in this way.”
A letter sent last May from Asbury United to surrounding residents said that the church had formed a committee of 14 church members to explore the idea. Medcalf expected the team to submit an application to the city later this spring.
“The villages we create are beautiful, humanizing, dignifying villages that give people incredible hope and really change lives,” said Medcalf. “I just don’t think we can decide as a community to put our heads in the sand and let people suffer on our streets.”