Boomers, a family entertainment center in Livermore, reopened last week after being closed for almost 11 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In announcing the reopening, Boomers said it has adapted its operations to meet California’s pandemic-driven safety guidelines, including reduced capacity to ensure social distancing.
In addition, all customers and staff will have their temperature checked before entering the park and employees will wear protective facemasks. Rides, restrooms, and other high-touch areas will be cleaned throughout the day.
Boomers said it would reopen its miniature golf, go-karts, climbing wall and outdoor dining areas.
“We are providing our guests with a much-needed day of fun,” said Boomers Parks CEO Tim Murphy. “We know that means instilling confidence that we are going above and beyond to provide a clean, safe place for fun.”
Boomers operates five family entertainment centers in California. For information and operating hours for Boomers in Livermore, go to boomersparks.com/livermore/.