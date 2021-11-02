Caleb Cheung, a magician and chief learning officer for the Quest Science Center, will present a free science and magic show, with a look at the science behind the illusions, at the Livermore Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6. The show will be presented outside and reservations are not required.
Livermore's Civic Center Library to Host Free Magic Show by Caleb Cheung
