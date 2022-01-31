LIVERMORE — Local resident Donna McKenzie has been honored with the Paul Harris Fellowship Award for her service and dedication to the Tri-Valley’s homeless.
McKenzie is the coordinator of the Livermore Homeless Refuge (LHR), an organization that assists individuals in the community who are homeless or have minimal housing.
Named after the founder of Rotary, the Paul Harris award is given to individuals who have made a substantial contribution to the community.
The Rotary Club chose to recognize her work by making a donation of $1,000 to LHR and awarding her the fellowship.
“Our motto at Rotary is ‘service above self’ and she embodies that," said Ken Perine, president of the Livermore Rotary.
McKenzie was unable to be present for the ceremony held last week, but LHR Board President Pastor John Bost accepted the check on her behalf. He said he was happy to step in for McKenzie, who has been instrumental in growing the LHR.
“At the end of the day, it’s all about relationships and she is the cause of the relationships,” said Bost. “It’s about trust and respect, and because Donna has been out there each and every day, listening to stories and treating people with dignity and respect and as human beings, that has been the foundation of those relationships.”
For herself, McKenzie prefers to stay out of the spotlight, instead focusing on the work she considers her vocation. She said she was incredibly honored to receive recognition.
“I am so humbled to be chosen for this,” she said. “There were so many others to choose from and I am humbled they chose me. I’ve been doing this for 14 years. People ask how, and I mostly say this: I stay out of the judgment game. You can’t judge, because then you can’t help. If someone needs help, I help them. That’s all that matters: a person needs help and they get help. That’s it.”
The LHR is traditionally open on cold winter nights to offer temporary shelter to those in need. Volunteers at the refuge also help coordinate donations of food, clothing and money. Those in need ask for a wide variety of things from rides to the doctor to basic necessities – dry socks, foot powder, tampons, pet food, diapers – and McKenzie, Bost and the rest of the LHR team work to help fill those needs. The shelter has not been open since March 2020 due to the pandemic, but the organization continues to offer what they can. McKenzie gets 20-30 calls each day from people in and out of the Tri-Valley asking for supplies, a bed for the night, money to replace batteries and pay registration on vehicles people are living in, to name a few.
“We have been able to help individuals with places to stay, and we can often respond the same day because we are small and nimble,” Bost said. “But at the end of the day, our bread and butter has always been temporary shelter for folks.”
The refuge works with local churches to arrange shelter on an individual basis. Prior to the pandemic, host churches would offer their facilities on a three-week rotating basis, from Nov. 1 through April 30, on nights that are forecast to be 45 degrees or cooler, or with a 20% chance of rain or greater.
“Honestly, these are arbitrary conditions to meet, but we have finite volunteer resources, so we have to define it somehow,” said Bost. “I look forward to the day when we won’t have to have inclement weather conditions to be open, when we can just be open every night.”
Bost said the City of Livermore and Open Heart Kitchen are working on plans for a permanent support facility that will not only serve as a shelter, but offer other services, such as meals, career services and laundry facilities. That plan is still several years from completion.
“That would certainly be the first of its kind that doesn’t simply give folks a place to stay at night, but also gives folks a way to be meaningfully involved during the day,” Bost noted.
For now, McKenzie will continue her work, and she and Bost both look forward to the day they can offer temporary shelter to those who need it. McKenzie said giving someone hope, even for a day, is worth all the effort put into running LHR.
“I know we are a band-aid fix, but to some, we are a life preserver,” she said. “We need to remember that being homeless does not define a person. It only defines a condition. Any one of us can become homeless. None of us should ever look down on anyone unless we are helping them get up.”
For more information, or to donate or volunteer, call 925-447-8840 or visit livermorehomelessrefuge.org.