The Exceptional Needs Network, a Livermore-based volunteer organization that provides camps for children in the East Bay area with special needs, has been named a 2021 Top-Rated Nonprofit by the website GreatNonprofits.
Operated out of Redwood Shores, California, GreatNonprofits publishes community-sourced stories about nonprofit organizations nationwide. The website’s annual Top-Rated award is based on ratings and reviews provided by volunteers, donors and aid recipients.
The Exceptional Needs Network offers three camps a year for children and young adults with special needs, providing a respite for family caregivers.
The sessions are free to the families and are held at Camp Arroyo in Livermore with a 1:1 camper-to-counselor ratio.
“Exceptional Needs Network is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in their community,” said GreatNonprofits CEO Perla Ni. “Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work, but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with Exceptional Needs Network.”
The Exceptional Needs Network was also a Top-Rated Nonprofit in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019. Since 2002, more than 1,000 children and young adults have attended an Exceptional Needs Network camp.
For more information, call 925-215-2281.