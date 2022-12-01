LIVERMORE – Resident Jacky Poulsen launched the holiday push for her eighth annual bus pass drive.
Poulsen collects funds through Asbury United Methodist Church, then purchases bus passes to hand out to local nonprofits. Those organizations, in turn, pass them out to local homeless and needy individuals. She said the passes are an important lifeline for the disadvantaged. While she accepts donations for passes year-round, she gathers most of her funding during the holidays.
“(The passes) enable them to get to medical appointments, food pantries for groceries, jobs and job interviews, many local services, such as hot meals, showers, laundry, and much more,” Poulsen said.
Poulsen purchases 24-hour bus passes from Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority (LAVTA), known locally as Wheels. She pays the full price of $3.75 for each pass she purchases and gives it to local service centers like Tri-Valley Haven and Open Heart Kitchen.
“The need is greater than ever,” said Poulsen. “I say that every year, and unfortunately, it’s true every year. And there is tremendous appreciation from the recipients of these passes. They are truly a lifeline, they really are.”
Poulsen began the tradition of collecting bus passes following a suggestion from a friend who volunteered at a homeless shelter. Poulsen began by petitioning family and friends for money for the passes. As word spread, so did her campaign. She took her efforts to the community eight years ago and has raised funds to donate thousands of passes to many Tri-Valley organizations. Those groups – including the Livermore Homeless Refuge, Open Heart Kitchen, Asbury United Methodist Church, Interfaith Sharing Food Pantry, Axis Community Health, and Tri-Valley Haven – hand the passes directly to those who need them.
Christi Williams is the program coordinator for Open Heart Kitchen. She said their clients often use the passes to go to Asbury Church to take a shower and do some laundry.
“Asbury Church is the only free place for our unhoused folks to take a warm shower and get their clothes cleaned at the same time,” said Williams. “It’s an awesome service the church is offering (but) it’s not feasible for our clients to walk miles to the church carrying a heavy load of laundry. These bus passes are literally the main thing that is enabling these 70 plus unhoused folks in the Tri-Valley to shower and do their laundry.”
The passes also serve as a way for others to get to job interviews, work, and – in some cases – stay out of inclement weather.
“With the rain and cold temperatures coming, I know the passes will be utilized again for clients to get a respite from the winter weather,” said Williams. “Often when I’m ‘freezing’ while walking to my car or taking out the trash, etc., I think of these poor folks who are out in the cold and rain without a break for months … the bus passes are such a comfort during the freezing months in particular.”
Poulsen collaborates with Asbury United Methodist Church to process all donations. The church office handles the accounts for her. She said she is very appreciative of their support of her efforts.
“The donation is to Asbury United Methodist Church,” said Poulsen. “I email a thank-you letter, and it has an actual receipt from Asbury that has their tax ID. They keep a separate account for the bus passes, giving the whole program a legitimacy that makes people feel comfortable.”
Rosemary Young of Interfaith Food Pantry agreed that the bus passes offer an important service.
“Sometimes one bus pass can solve what seems like an insurmountable problem of how to get to a doctor’s appointment or job interview,” Young said.
Donations can be made online at www.asburylive.org/buspassprogram or by mailing a check to Asbury United Methodist Church, 4743 East Ave., Livermore, California, 94550. Please write “Bus Pass” on the envelope and in the memo line of the check and include an email address.