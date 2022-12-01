LIV - Bus Passes - J Paulsen 12-06-21 075.jpg

Every year, Livermore resident Jacky Poulsen raises funds to purchase bus passes for those in need. The passes help residents travel to such places as laundromats or food banks. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)

LIVERMORE – Resident Jacky Poulsen launched the holiday push for her eighth annual bus pass drive.

Poulsen collects funds through Asbury United Methodist Church, then purchases bus passes to hand out to local nonprofits. Those organizations, in turn, pass them out to local homeless and needy individuals. She said the passes are an important lifeline for the disadvantaged. While she accepts donations for passes year-round, she gathers most of her funding during the holidays.