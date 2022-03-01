Tri-Valley Conservancy (TVC) Board Chair Lori Souza has taken over as acting executive director of the land preservation organization following the abrupt departure of its previous leader.
Souza, who has served on the TVC board for seven years, replaces Laura Antrim, who resigned in December after just five months in the position. Souza said Antrim informed the board she intended to pursue other career opportunities.
“Although this is a disruptive event, we are confident that we will find a suitable replacement in a timely manner and expect to fully meet our obligations and fulfill our responsibilities during this interim leadership period,” Souza said in an email.
Souza released a statement from Antrim that said she appreciated her time with TVC and the support she received “working with talented people from the various municipal agencies and other non-profit groups.”
“I believe TVC plays an invaluable role in protecting the Tri-Valley’s open space and vineyards for perpetuity and will continue to support their mission,” Antrim’s statement said.
Antrim’s brief role with TVC followed Laura Mercier, who resigned in May 2021 to move to Wisconsin following 10 years as executive director.
Board members elected Souza to take over as chair beginning on Jan. 1, 2022. Following Antrim’s announcement, the board convened a meeting in late December and, in following its executive director succession management procedures, unanimously agreed to appoint the board chair to serve as acting director until a permanent replacement is named, Souza said.
“I spent most of my 40-year career at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in operations management, so I feel fully prepared to assume the role of acting executive director,” Souza said.
Recently retired, Souza’s LLNL career included 14 years in information systems management and 25 years in operations management. A computer systems analyst, she has extensive experience in operations, including serving as associate deputy director at LLNL.
According to her biography, Souza is an advocate for education and career advancement. She was instrumental in the establishment of diversity and recruitment programs and led the LLNL’s award-winning Post Doctoral Program.
A graduate of the University of San Francisco and Golden Gate University, Souza is a Livermore resident who has been a Rotarian since 1998, including serving on the board of directors for the Rotarian Foundation of Livermore. Souza serves as the immediate past chair of the Las Positas College Foundation Board
Souza also joined the Livermore Shakespeare Organization’s Capital Campaign Committee to secure funding to build a regional Black Box Theater. In 2021, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors appointed her to serve on the East County Zoning Adjustments Board.
Founded in 1994, TVC advocates for the region’s wine industry, works to preserve land endangered by development and educates local students about the benefits of protecting agricultural, habitat and open spaces.