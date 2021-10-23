Marcel Orthodontics in Livermore has all their ghosts in a row this month to celebrate National Orthodontic Month and Halloween.
Dr. Tom Marcel and his team have spent hours transforming their Livermore and Pleasanton offices into Marcel’s Haunted Manor — a unique spin on Disney’s Haunted Mansion. As part of their haunted celebrations, the offices will also be offering a candy buyback program for their patients, who can earn rewards points for themselves and donate to one of three charities.
“Because Dr. Marcel’s motto is ‘Find a need and fill it,’ we host our Candy Buyback Event each year,” said Christine Townsend, marketing and treatment coordinator. “Because the pandemic is still underway, we have decided to host our Candy Buyback Event virtually this year. Patients will be invited to post their Halloween candy to our social media platforms — Facebook, Instagram or Patient’s Rewards Hub — and for every post, we will award them with 50 Rewards Hub points and make a $5 donation to one of three charities of their choice.”
The charities involved include Open Heart Kitchen, Tri-Valley Haven and the Livermore Valley Education Foundation.
A spokesperson for Tri-Valley Haven, Christine Dillman, said donations are very appreciated.
“I think a lot people don’t realize when we get money from a business or individuals, it goes so much further,” Dillman added. “A lot of our money is from grants, and it’s so specific, you have to spend it on a certain thing. We might need a pair of shoes for a child or a prescription for a mom who has left her abuser, and we can’t necessarily take that out of a grant, so when we get general donations like this, it’s just gold.”
The office has been hosting the Candy Buyback event for more than 20 years, with the exception of last year, when they simply donated funds to the Sutton Girls Farmers Market, a Livermore food pantry. With the buyback program rolling again, Marcel Orthodontics decided to add another set of organizations to its donation list.
“In celebration of the holidays, Marcel Orthodontics annually donates to a local community non-profit as part of the Season of Giving,” Townsend said. “This year, our team has decided to honor the firefighting efforts in Northern California by making a substantial donation to three nonprofit organizations in need.”
The three organizations are the California Fire Foundation, the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department and the Sonoma County Wildlife Fund.
“We chose the Sonoma County Wildlife Fund to help build a large enclosure for the orphaned black bears that need to be housed and rehabilitated because of the wild fires,” Townsend said. “And we have a lot of families in our practice who are police officers, firefighters and emergency response personal, and this is our way of giving back to them to say ‘thank you’ for everything they do to support and protect our community.”
Marcel Orthodontics continues to celebrate Halloween and healthy smiles each October. Marcel will be commemorating 30 years at his Livermore office this December and said he looks forward to continuing the traditions his office has enjoyed for the past three decades.
“This has been such a fun tradition for the office over the years,” he said. “Every little bit my team and I can do to help these great organizations and this community is a no-brainer — especially after what has transpired over the last 18 months. I am excited we are able to continue the tradition.”
Marcel Orthodontics is located at 2084 Fourth St. in Livermore. For more information, call 925-447-7799 or visit www.marcelorthodontics.com.