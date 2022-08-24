LIVERMORE – Former mayor and longtime Livermore resident Milo Nordyke passed away on July 22 following a brief illness. He was 92.
Friends, family and associates remember the former physicist as an accomplished scientist, devoted family man and ambitious individual; always pushing himself to excel and delighting in new challenges.
Born in Maynard, Iowa, Milo served as valedictorian at his junior college and went on to earn a physics degree from the University of Iowa and later, a master’s from UC Berkeley.
He married Carma Barbara Graff in 1951, and they soon moved to Corona, California where he worked at the Naval Ordnance Lab. When an opportunity presented itself at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, he jumped on it and spent the next 40 years there, traveling the world, working on developing test ban treaties for nuclear weapons.
His son Rick remembers that while his father traveled a lot for business, he always made family his priority.
“He was away a lot but made it a point to get to my baseball games when he could and took me to lots of Raiders and Warriors games,” Rick recalled.
Daughter Barbara credits her father’s travel career and a trip to Europe as a family, as the inspiration for her family’s spirit of adventure.
“We all do a lot of traveling now, and that was all due to (our parents) taking us to Europe,” said Barbara. “They instilled that love in us.”
Milo was also active locally, serving on the Livermore City Council from 1960-1968; and as mayor from 1965-1967. While in office, he played an active role in the development of Las Positas Golf Course and in the relocation and construction of Livermore Municipal Airport.
Longtime resident Jean King, who worked with him on several local projects, called Milo a true advocate for the community.
“The 1960s, when he was on the city council and then as mayor, were crucial years for Livermore with rapid growth and so many changes,” said King. “He was still very active politically after he was no longer on the council. He was also a supporter of the arts in Livermore. It was always a pleasure working with him.”
Although always on the go, Milo’s children remember him as a man with an endless list of home projects. Whether it was building stereo cabinets in the garage or designing a chaise lounge which he later built, they said it was Milo’s love for his children that was evident at every turn.
“While my dad was always busy with work, city government and local church or community groups, he was never too busy to help us kids when we needed it,” said daughter Lisa Jost.
“I just looked up to him so much,” said his youngest daughter, Anne Nordyke. “He was just such a kind man.”
“And always the smartest one in the room,” added Rick Nordyke. “Dad always had the answers for everything, and if he didn’t, he would find them. But he was always modest and humble and never rang his own bell.”
Milo’s daughter, Kathy Lechner, said she will miss everything about her dad.
"He was so many things to us, a great role model, a civic leader and a kind and loving husband,” Lechner said. “He was a devoted churchgoer and a brilliant scientist. But mostly he was just ‘Dad.’ I’ll miss his hug.”
Milo was preceded in death by his wife Carma (2003) and grandson Matthew Gagnon (2017). He is survived by his children, Dwight Richard Nordyke (Ernestine), Kathryn Lechner (Robert), Barbara Gagnon (Rob), Lisa Jost (Randy) and Anne Nordyke (Renaud Rocroi); and his seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Public services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 2020 5th St. in Livermore at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 with a reception to follow.