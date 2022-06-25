Livermore’s National Night Out is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2 from 5-8 p.m.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. National Night Out is designed to strengthen neighborhood spirit and heighten crime prevention awareness to generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts. i.e. Neighborhood Watch.
The past few years have brought much change, including new residents. Residents are encouraged to use National Night Out to connect with neighbors both new and old. Share a potluck meal, ice cream social, or any other fun gathering
Registration deadline is Friday, July 22 to ensure a visit from Livermore PD and friends (CHP-Dublin, LPFD). Registration is now open at https://forms.gle/f7Qe4vzM2owUqnvZ9
For more information or resources on National Night Out 2022, please contact Livermore PD’s Crime Prevention Unit at CrimePrevention@LivermoreCA.gov.