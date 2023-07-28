The Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce July mixer brought together more than 90 community, business and city and lab officials to the new University of California Collaboration Center, located near Lawrence Livermore National Lab’s (LLNL) East Gate Drive.
The triad chamber event, sponsored in conjunction with LLNL and the Livermore Lab Foundation (LLF) showcased the foundation’s new open access offices at the UC Collaboration Center. Featured guests included approximately 18 undergrad and graduate LLF Fellows, who are part of more than 600 summer students working at the Lab this summer from universities across the nation.