With more than 500 current positions to fill, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) will host its first-ever onsite Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
The Career Fair will be held at the Livermore Valley campus, 2590 Greenville Road, Livermore, and will include opportunities to learn about the different organizations at LLNL and what they do. Recruiters and hiring teams will also be available to provide feedback on resumes and discuss job openings. Job seekers must provide a current passport or other official identification to be admitted.