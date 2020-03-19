The City of Dublin is proud to present its newest public art installation: "A Chair to Remember." The community is invited to view these 20 Adirondack chairs, beautifully painted by local artists, at Dublin Civic Center (100 Civic Plaza), March 12-15. Beginning Monday, March 16, the chairs will be displayed individually and in pairs throughout Dublin at select businesses and city facilities. An online auction will be launched during the display period, and those interested in owning a chair will have the opportunity to place a bid. The chairs will be collected and displayed one last time at Splatter on Saturday, September 12, at Emerald Glen Park. For an online view of the brightly colored chairs, inspired by the theme “New American Backyard,” and for their locations, go to https://adobe.ly/33faCBe. See more photos on page 7. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
Local Artists Interpret New American Backyard with Adirondack Chairs
On March 13, Pleasanton Military Families hosted their Spring Pack Out to support our deployed men and women serving overseas. The community was invited to help pack hundreds of care boxes with food, clothing and comfort items for our militar…
