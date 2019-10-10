Local author Ed Miracle recently released his science fiction novel Maker Messiah in paperback and ebook formats on Amazon. Set partially in Tracy, Livermore, Oakland and Berkeley, Maker Messiah presents the turbulent story of a new technology that dethrones the world's power elites while it empowers ordinary citizens. Are these Maker machines a Trojan horse to destroy civilization, or is their creator a secular messiah bent on releasing humankind from its seven billion existential ruts?
The author believes readers will enjoy Maker Messiah because “It's more than the sum of its parts. It's a vision to die for.”