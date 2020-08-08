Two members of the local DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) Jose Maria Amador Chapter in Pleasanton were able to take part in the ‘No Regrets’ tour when it came through the Bay Area.
Sidney Walton, aged 101 and one of America's oldest WWII vets, seen at this year's Super Bowl Coin Toss, is on a nationwide No Regrets Tour, visiting all 50 states and meeting all 50 governors, in a campaign to raise awareness of the rapidly dwindling number of WWII vets. To this day, he regrets missing an opportunity to meet some of the last veterans of the Civil War. So far, he has visited 32 states.
Sidney lives in San Diego and, due to Covid-19 concerns, made his trip to the Bay Area via a Buick Enclave specially wrapped with photos of Sidney both past and present. The local caravan started in San Jose, stopped at San Francisco’s City Hall for a brief presentation, then headed on to Mill Valley where the caravan ended at the Mill Valley City Hall.
Regent Cindi Newbold and Registrar Jane Ullrich were happy to represent the Pleasanton DAR chapter.
“My participation in the No Regrets Tour offered a safe and meaningful opportunity to honor not only Sidney Walton, but all of our WWII veterans,” said Newbold. “I believe it’s important to our veterans to have evidence that their fellow citizens remember their sacrifices and remain grateful for that service to our country.”