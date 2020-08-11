The local Livermore Pleasanton Elks Lodge has been shut down during the current COVID-19 crisis, but they have been working hard to secure grants to help the local community.
In April, they gave $3,555 to Home at Sunset Food Pantry and Open Heart Kitchen Food Pantry. This money was intended for a March children's event at the lodge that had to be cancelled. In June, they gave an additional $2,000 Gratitude Grant to the same organizations and added Tri-Valley Haven Food Pantry to the list.
In August, they are scheduled to give a Freedom Grant of $2,500 to the Veteran's First Program at Las Positas College. They also secured a Spotlight Grant of $2,000 to help Pleasanton's Boy Scout Troop 941 and Kai Gottschalk's work in fabricating face shields with 3D printers.
They want the local community to know that the Elks care and share.