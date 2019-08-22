On the morning of August 15, the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department recognized a handful of local heroes who jumped into action to save the victim of sudden cardiac arrest. The ceremony took place at Shadow Cliffs Lake.
Exactly two months earlier, Albert Hart had suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while running on Stanley Blvd., outside of the East Bay Regional Park’s Shadow Cliffs Lake. A friend recognized the severity of the situation and flagged down passing motorists who called 911 and started cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
Noticing the commotion, off-duty Livermore-Pleasanton Firefighter Cadets Cody and Jason Stearns pulled over and took over CPR. The 911 call also triggered PulsePoint, an app that alerts nearby CPR-trained responders — one of whom was a lifeguard working at Shadow Cliffs. The lifeguard and his colleagues were directed to the scene, and were able to deliver defibrillation shock to Hart using the Automated External Defibrillator (AED).
A few minutes behind on the same run was Hart’s wife, Trish, who arrived and spoke to her husband during the resuscitation. The Harts live in Marin, but often travel to Pleasanton to train for endurance events that include running and open-water swimming.
When Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department paramedics and a Paramedics Plus ambulance arrived at the scene, they initiated Advanced Life Support care, and Hart was transported to a local cardiac care emergency room, then to Kaiser hospital.
Eight days after the event, and one day after his 28th wedding anniversary, Hart walked out of the hospital in good condition. He celebrated his 60th birthday this week.
“This miraculous recovery was only possible because of the individuals who chose to learn CPR, and those who downloaded the PulsePoint app,” said Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department Deputy Chief Joe Testa. “This story should serve as inspiration for anyone who is able to learn CPR to do so. There is no better example of how important the bystander link is in the chain of survival.”
Albert and Trish Hart attended the event, and met with rescuers for the first time.
Honorees are: EBRPD Lifeguards McKenna Stevulak, Joseph Jerome, Rafael Ledezma-Villalva, Jeremiah Howland, and Anthony Nguyen; citizens Juliana Schirmer, Bill Schirmer, and Albert Dyrness; and off-duty LPFD Explorer Cody Stearns and LPFD Reserve Jason Stearns.