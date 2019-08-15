The Livermore Public Library and the Livermore Heritage Guild present Then & Now: Livermore Stories, a local history lecture series.
Steve Minniear, president of the Dublin Historical Preservation Association and a member of the Dublin City Heritage and Cultural Arts Commission, will give a lecture called “Livermore, The Naval Air Station: Gone, But Not Quite Forgotten” on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. in the Civic Center Library community room. Minniear plans to discuss the founding of the Livermore Naval Air Station and its role in World War II. He will also introduce some of the interesting people who served.
Minniear is the volunteer archivist for Dublin’s Heritage Park and Museums and the Dublin Camp Parks Military History Center. He retired after 32 years of service with the federal government in the national security field. He spent 22 years with the U.S. Department of Energy. Minniear is a member of the Society for Military History and a longtime Dublin resident.