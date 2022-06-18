Buying a new dress or outfit is something most young girls take for granted, but in many third world countries, a new garment is not always available.
That’s where Dress a Girl comes in. Founded by Rachel Cinader in 2009 after a trip to Uganda, where she was given a sewing pattern for a pillowcase dress. Years later, the pattern would create the foundation for Dress a Girl.
Although the non-profit organization traded out the pillowcases in favor of more study cotton fabrics, the goal remains the same - to clothe young girls in need.
"We dream of a world in which every girl has at least one new dress,” reads their mission statement. “We want girls to know they are worthy of respect, and they are loved by God."
The local Bay Area chapter was formed in early 2011 by Suzanne Beck and a group of five other women. Now, the nonprofit has 300 people on its mailing list and 60 regular volunteers at their ‘Sew-Fests’ — gatherings where volunteers can come together and create the dresses to be sent out.
“We meet each month or so, usually at a local church hall, for a Sew-Fest,” said Beck. “There is a lot of chatting, camaraderie and fellowship. We typically have 300 to 400 dresses turned in at each event.”
Non-sewers are also welcome to participate and can volunteer at the Sew-Fests. Their work involves ironing and cutting fabric for the kits, while the sewers bring their machines and create the dresses from the kits. Additionally, donations of good-quality cotton fabric, cash, or Joann's or Amazon gift cards are always welcome.
The next two Sew-Fests will be held on June 25 and Aug. 6. Both events will take place at Holy Cross Lutheran in Livermore, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers are invited to stop by and help for just an hour or all day. For those unable to attend, dress kits are available anytime and can be picked up from Beck’s home to be returned when finished.
For more information, visit dressagirlaroundtheworld.com.