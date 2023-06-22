The local nonprofit Culinary Angels has hired a new Executive Director, Rusty Weekes who will be overseeing the operations of the organization and working closely with the board of directors and the Founder, Lisa McNaney.
“I am very excited to be able to welcome Rusty into our amazing organization so that we can continue to help further evolve and grow our programs,” McNaney said.
Weekes has extensive experience with non-profit organizations and looks forward to his new role.
“I am excited to join the Culinary Angels team as the executive director," said Weekes. “Lisa and the board, led by President Sue Bayer, have created a wonderful and successful organization that provides an important link for those who need it most. With the help and support of the Culinary Angels staff and volunteers we will focus on growing our recipient base, cultivating new corporate partnerships, and sharing the incredible story of the Culinary Angels.
This shift will allow McNaney the chance to more fully focus on her founder role and spread the word about their mission in the marketing and communications capacity.
“I expect to remain very active in the overall organization, tap into new resources and opportunities, and likely be able to spend more time in the kitchen,” said McNaney.
Culinary Angels provides meals to those going through a cancer challenge as well as to their caregivers. Meals are delivered free of charge throughout the cities of Livermore, Dublin, Pleasanton, San Ramon and Danville. McNaney started the organization in 2016 after being a cancer survivor herself, losing her mom to cancer, and helping her 18-year-old daughter through breast cancer two weeks after she graduated high school.
The local nonprofit has plans to expand their meal delivery services throughout the Tri-Valley so that more people affected by cancer can benefit from their healing meals.