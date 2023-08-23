LIVERMORE — The community recently celebrated Sunflower Hill’s 10th anniversary with a garden party at Hagemann Ranch in Livermore on Aug. 19.
Local officials were in attendance, including Livermore Mayor John Marchand, Livermore City Councilmember Evan Branning, Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown, Pleasanton Vice Mayor Jack Balch, Pleasanton Councilmember Valerie Arkin, Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez and Dublin Councilmembers Jean Josey and Sherry Hu.
As a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit, Sunflower Hill for the past 10 years has co-developed residential communities and created programs and activities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. As part of its services, the organization offers gardening programs for educational, therapeutic and life-skills training purposes. During the celebration, attendees participated in garden tours, bouquet making, and sunflower seed packing led by Sunflower Hill staff. The event included planting basil and rainbow chard and harvesting tomatoes.
Herb Ritter, Sunflower Hill board president, welcomed attendees and shared his appreciation for the support received over the years. He said he feels this well-known quote truly reflects the work done at the Sunflower Hill Garden: “Help when you can. Be there when you can. Encourage when you can. A truly happy life comes from giving more than you take.”
The Hands-On Garden programs offered at the Sunflower Hill Garden provide opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Participants are able to learn important life and social skills through gardening activities, and are able to feel a sense of giving back to the community. More than 90% of produce and flowers grown at the garden are donated to local nonprofits, such as Culinary Angels, Open Heart Kitchen, Shepherd’s Gate, Tri-Valley Haven and Hope Hospice.
Lynn Monica, Sunflower Hill Garden co-founder, reminisced about the days when the location was nothing more than a field of weeds filled with debris before it transformed into the gardening space it is today.
“It required a tremendous amount of work and love, and Chris Bogert, co-founder, and I worked along with community members and volunteers to turn it into what you see today – a space designed specifically for individuals with disabilities, both intellectually and physically,” said Monica. “There was a lot of thought involved with the creation of this space – the overall layout of the garden, the width of the beds, raised boxes for wheelchair accessibility, and a sensory garden for when people might need a little break from the noise or just want to feel, smell and taste things.”
Marchand presented Monica, Bogert, Ritter, Sunflower Hill founder Susan Houghton, and Sunflower Hill Executive Director Jen Lenard-Benson with a 10th Anniversary Proclamation, celebrating all that has been accomplished.
“I can’t believe it’s been 10 years,” the mayor said. “The Sunflower Hill Garden is such an asset to our community; they’ve taken this land donated by the City of Livermore and grown more than produce and flowers – they’ve provided life skills training and created a sense of belonging for adults with disabilities.”
The celebration will continue with the “Moonlight at the Museum” event on Sept. 30 at the Blackhawk Museum in Danville. Limited tickets and sponsorships are still available, www.sunflowerhill.org.