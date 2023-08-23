LIV-SUNFLOWER HILL ANNIVERSARY.jpg

Elected officials were put to work at the Sunflower Hill 10th Anniversary Celebration in the Garden, planting basil and rainbow chard. Pictured from left: Chris Bogert, Sunflower Hill Garden co-founder; Pleasanton City Councilmember Valerie Arkin; Evan Branning, Livermore city councilmember; Pleasanton Vice Mayor Jack Balch; Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez; Susan Houghton, Sunflower Hill founder; Dublin City Councilmember Sherry Hu; Jean Josey, Dublin city councilmember; Livermore Mayor John Marchand; Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown and Lynn Monica, co-founder Sunflower Hill. (Photo courtesy of Sunflower Hill)

LIVERMORE — The community recently celebrated Sunflower Hill’s 10th anniversary with a garden party at Hagemann Ranch in Livermore on Aug. 19.

Local officials were in attendance, including Livermore Mayor John Marchand, Livermore City Councilmember Evan Branning, Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown, Pleasanton Vice Mayor Jack Balch, Pleasanton Councilmember Valerie Arkin, Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez and Dublin Councilmembers Jean Josey and Sherry Hu.