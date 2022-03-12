The Livermore-Pleasanton-Dublin branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is offering a scholarship to local college students.
“We’re trying to help women become elevated in all aspects of life,” said Susan Wacek, coordinator for the AAUW Local Scholarship Foundation.
The scholarship is available to women who will be a college junior or a senior by the upcoming fall semester at an accredited four-year institution. Applicants must be residents of Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin, or Sunol, or they must have graduated from a high school in one of these cities.
The scholarship first came to fruition in the 1950s when the initial scholarship chair for the chapter, Mae Tilles, decided to raise funds for local girls to further their educations. Since then, the branch has raised over $350,000 and given out 77 different scholarships to local women.
“It’s a great feeling to be able to give out this money,” Wacek said. “There aren’t a lot of scholarships for women looking to further their education, and empowering women is what we’re all about.”
The local AAUW chapter is made up of approximately 100 women who raise money for the scholarships through various events and fundraisers. Community members can also donate to the organization.
Some events include a college night for high school juniors and seniors at Stanford University. Seven to nine girls get to experience college life by living in the dorms and learning more about classes at the renowned institution.
“We’re not a big organization, but we’re really proud of it,” said Roz Wright, an AAUW board member and PR person for the chapter. “There’s quite a variety of ladies [that apply.] We’re always impressed.”
Former recipients have come from a variety of backgrounds, and women of any major are encouraged to apply. However, the AAUW does try to focus on STEM/STEAM fields — sectors that are notoriously difficult for women to break into.
Applicants will be surveyed based on a few different criteria, including grades, financial need, work experience, referral letters, community/civic service, and a personal essay. This year, the organization hopes to be able to give out three separate scholarships of $2,000 each. Once chosen, there will be a luncheon in the fall to congratulate the recipients.
“Their story is really interesting to us,” says Wacek. “It’s really good for those of us involved to see them do such extraordinary things.”
Applications can be found at lpd-ca.aauw.net, and the deadline to apply is May 1. Questions can be directed to Susan Wacek at rwacek@comcast.net.