LIV - Race to the Flagpole Winners.jpeg

Race to the Flagpole 5K winners seen here are Cate Lillie, Eil Hernandez, Jordan Mattern, Dillon Walker, Jana Barron, and Hastin Chen. 

The Livermore-Granada Boosters hosted the 14th annual Race to the Flagpole on Jan. 28. 

The event drew nearly 400 runners to compete in the 5K, 10K, and one-mile fun.  