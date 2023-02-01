The Livermore-Granada Boosters hosted the 14th annual ‘Race to the Flagpole’ on Jan. 28.
The event drew nearly 400 runners to compete in the 5K, 10K, and one-mile fun.
Eshaan Singh of Livermore won the 10K men’s division with a time of 34.04, and Meagan Syal of Livermore won the 10K women’s division in a time of 41.38.Hastin Chen of Livermore was the winner in the men’s 5K in a time of 16.42, and Jana Barron of Livermore won the women’s 5K division in a time of 18.26.
Other 5K division winners included Cate Lillie from Arroyo School winning the elementary school female division in a time of 24.48, and Eli Hernandez from Sunset winning the Elementary male division in a time of 18.06. Middle school division winners were Jordon Mattern from Mendenhall Middle School in a time of 21.41 and Dillon Walker of Our Savior Lutheran in a time of 18.34.In the one-mile fun run Cate Lillie was the elementary school female winner with a time of 8.49, and John Breneman was the male winner with a time of 8.35.
The event also featured a flag presentation by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Local 7265.
“We were so happy with the turnout and appreciate the tremendous community support,” said race director Mike Nagel. “The weather was beautiful and it was an absolutely a wonderful day.”
The proceeds support the Livermore Granada Boosters scholarship program.
For more than 70 years, the Boosters have honored varsity scholar athletes from both Livermore and Granada High Schools at their annual May awards banquet. Substantial scholarships are awarded to young men and young women who exemplify athletic excellence and high academic achievement. The Boosters believe students who excel in academics, athletics, and community services become exemplary civic leaders. Since 1958, the Boosters have awarded more than $250,000 in scholarships.
For more information, visit livermoregranadaboosters.org.
