Nearly 500 runners competed in the 10th Race to the Flagpole, sponsored by the Livermore-Granada Boosters, on Jan. 25th. The annual event included 5K, 10K, and a one-mile fun-run through Independence and Sycamore Grove parks.
Bryan Krewson of Livermore won the 10K men’s division for the second year in a row with a time of 36:13. Kassadi Holloway of Livermore won the 10K women’s division in a time of 48:08. Austin Louie of Rocklin was a repeat winner in the men’s 5K in a time of 17:36. Susan Kuczynski of Mountain View won the women’s 5K division in a time of 23:48.
Other 5K division winners:
Avery Lockhart, Leo Croce School, elementary school (female) – 25:24.
Dylan Walker, Altamont Creek, elementary school (male) – 21:57.
Evelyn Ruckmann-Barnes, Mendenhall, middle school (female) – 19:26.
Alek Schade, Junction K-8, middle school (male) – 18:29.
In the one-mile fun run, Kelly Galicia-Thomas was the overall winner with a time of 6.29.
Other fun-run winners:
Catherine Lillie, Arroyo Seco, elementary school (female) – 8:38.
Elijah and Noah Gorham, Junction K-8, elementary school (male) – 7:55 (tie).
Rebecka Lillie, East Avenue, middle school (female) – 8:34.
Ryan Paskett, Ida Price, middle school (male) – 9:12.
“We were so happy with the turnout and appreciate the tremendous community support.
The weather was beautiful and it was an absolutely a wonderful day”, said race director Mike Nagel.
The proceeds support the Livermore-Granada Boosters scholarship program. For 70 years, the boosters club has honored varsity scholar-athletes from Livermore and Granada High Schools at their annual May awards banquets. Scholarships are awarded to young men and women who exemplify athletic excellence and high academic achievement. Since 1958, the boosters club has awarded more than $250,000 in scholarships.