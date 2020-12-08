Anirudh Adhikary has qualified to become an Eagle Scout at an Eagle Scout Board of Review, held on Nov. 13, 2020.
He is the son of Kiran and Ranjit Adhikary of Pleasanton and is a member of Troop 911, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Pleasanton. In addition to his Eagle award, he has qualified for a Silver Palm, by earning 15 merit badges beyond the 21 required for Eagle, becoming only the second scout in his troop’s 18-year history to receive the award. His Eagle Court of Honor will be held later due to Covid-19.
Anirudh has lived in Pleasanton since he was 3 years old. Hegan his Scouting adventure as a Tiger Cub in Pack 910. He has held many leadership positions in his troop, including patrol leader, senior patrol leader, crew leader for the Philmont backpacking trip, and chaplain’s aide. In addition, he has been recognized for showing exemplary leadership under adverse conditions by the general manager of the Philmont Adventure Camp.
He is grateful for the adult leaders in his troop, who constantly encouraged and guided him, most notably, Mr. Buchenauer and Mr. Kamigaki. His father, Ranjit, is also an assistant scoutmaster for the troop.
Anirudh is a senior at Amador Valley High School and is a member of the AVHS Quizbowl team. He is also a member of the Seahawks Swim Team, Tri-Valley Stargazers and the Audubon Society. Other interests include chess, basketball, swimming, camping, bird watching and astronomy. He was introduced to nature, animals and birds at an early age by his mother and has always been in love with the outdoors, an interest which was reinforced in his journey as a Boy Scout.
In college, he would like to combine a passion for basketball with a major in STEM and pursue a career in sports analytics. On completing his Scouting journey, he has a desire to help others and wants to contribute by being involved with volunteer groups that help preserve the outdoors or help people in need.
For his Eagle project, he made four campus map stands for Amador Valley High School, which will help new students and visitors navigate the school easily. He raised funds and even created Covid guidelines while executing and leading the project. Anirudh appreciates the encouragement and help provided by Mr. Joshua Butterfield and his staff. Mr. Rajabzadeh from the Pleasanton Unified School District also gave valuable input for the final installation.
To earn the rank of Eagle Scout, a Scout must be active in their troop, provide leadership, earn 21 merit badges including the areas of citizenship, camping, communications, cooking and lifesaving or emergency preparedness as well as demonstrate that they live by the principles of the Scout Oath and the Scout Law. They must also plan, develop and give leadership to others in a service project benefiting a religious institution, school or community group.
Anyone interested in joining any level of Scouting can contact Twin Valley District Executive Matt Lindberg at matt.lindberg@scouting.org.