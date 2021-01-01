Arsh Muhib, a sophomore at Merrill F. West High School in Tracy, has been promoted to cadet second lieutenant with the Tri-Valley Composite Squadron 156 after receiving the Gen. Billy Mitchell Award from the Civil Air Patrol.
Muhib, who joined the Civil Air Patrol in 2017, is now Bravo Flight Commander for Squadron 156.
Muhib is enrolled in the Space and Engineering Academy at West High School and is project manager for the school’s Tau Robotics Team.
He was a first-place finisher at the 2019 San Joaquin County Science and Engineering Fair and received an award from the International Society for Optics and Photonics at the California State Science Fair. He also earned the Raytheon Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Recognition Award at the California State Science Fair in 2017.